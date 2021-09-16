20% of India's adult population fully vaccinated, 62% got one dose: Govt
20 per cent of India's adult population have received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine and 62 per cent have got at least one dose, the government said on Thursday. In a press briefing, ICMR DG Balram Bhargava also cautioned against a spike in coronavirus infections, and stressed that the call of the hour is vaccine acceptance, maintenance of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour, responsible travel and responsible festivities.Full Article