Prime Minister Modi turns 71; President, ministers extend wishes

Prime Minister Modi turned 71 on Friday, as President Ram Nath Kovind, ministers in his cabinet, extended their greetings on his birthday. Hailing his leadership, the President wrote on Twitter: "Wishing him a long and healthy life. May he continue to serve the nation with his spirit of relentless service." My prayers for his long and healthy life. Very reassuring to have such leadership at such challenging times, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote on Twitter.