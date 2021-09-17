Covid-19 pandemic had psychosocial impact on healthcare workers: ICMR study
A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed that increase in the work volume and intensity, manifestations of stigma and additional responsibilities of healthcare workers (HCWs), who had to adapt to new protocols and adjust to the 'new normality' amid the Covid-19 pandemic, had a psychosocial impact on them. The respondents were primarily in the age group between 20 and 40 years.Full Article