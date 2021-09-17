Afghanistan situation to have deep impact on India; change of power not inclusive: PM Modi
Published
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and said India is deeply affected by the chain of events taking place in the war-torn nation.Speaking at the SCO-CSTO Outreach Summit on Afghanistan held online amid the Covid pandemic, PM Modi highlighted the economic and humanitarian woes faced by the people of Afghanistan due to the recent developments.Full Article