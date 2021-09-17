Narendra Modi turns 71, will he continue as PM if BJP wins 2024 LS polls?

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 71 years on Friday, there is a growing debate whether he will remain at the helm of the government even after 2025. The reason behind the debate is the ruling BJP’s unwritten rule of retiring politicians from ministerial and organisational positions on attaining the age of 75 years. Prime Minister Modi would be 73 years old during the 2024 Lok Sabha election. If the BJP wins the 2024 parliamentary election and Modi becomes PM for the third consecutive term, he may step down as PM after September 17, 2025 as he will complete 75 years of age.