Slamming West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Friday said the party will save the state irrespective of "appeasement" politics of the Trinamool Congress leader. "No matter how much appeasement she does, the Tricolour will always be there and no matter how many sacrifices we have to make, we will save Bengal," the BJP leader told ANI.