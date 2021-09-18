Former Union minister Babul Supriyo joins Trinamool Congress

Former Union minister and Asansol MP Babul Supriyo on Saturday formally joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata. The West Bengal leader had announced to quit politics in July after he was dropped from PM Modi's Cabinet in the last reshuffle. He was persuaded by the BJP leadership against resigning as a Lok Sabha member, but the singer-turned-politician had then insisted that he would no longer be part of active politics.