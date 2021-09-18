Amarinder Singh decides to quit as Punjab CM: Sources
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has decided to put in his papers ahead of the crucial Congress Legislature Party meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday evening, sources close to him said. The chief minister will meet the Punjab governor around 4.30 pm and resign from the post. Earlier in the day, Amarinder Singh spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and expressed his anguish and displeasure over his repeated "humiliation", the sources said.Full Article