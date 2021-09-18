Shashi Tharoor pitches for new leadership in Congress, says 'If Rahul Gandhi wishes to take over, it should happen quickly'

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday pitched for a new leadership in the party and said "if the Congress has to come back, the change should happen quickly." Tharoor, who was part of the G-23 group which had written to Sonia Gandhi last year demanding a complete overhaul of the organisation and a visible leadership, had a word of advice for Rahul Gandhi also.

