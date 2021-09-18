Centre scales down Babul Supriyo's security cover
Published
The security cover given to VVIPs and high-risk personalities under the central scheme, ranges from the highest Z+ followed by Z, Y+, Y and X categories.Full Article
Published
The security cover given to VVIPs and high-risk personalities under the central scheme, ranges from the highest Z+ followed by Z, Y+, Y and X categories.Full Article
Babul Supriyo's armed security cover of central paramilitary commandos was scaled down just hours after he left BJP and joined the..