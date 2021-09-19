Hope ex-Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh will not take action which may hurt Cong: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday that he is hopeful that ex-Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh won't take any action detrimental to the interests of the Congress party, a day after he resigned from his post. ​​​"I hope that Captain Amarinder Singh ji will not take any step that will harm the Congress party...He is a respected leader of the party and I hope that he will continue to work keeping the interests of the party ahead," Gehlot wrote on Twitter.