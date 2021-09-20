Congress will fight 2022 Punjab polls under Navjot Singh Sidhu, says Harish Rawat
Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Sunday said that the upcoming state assembly elections will be fought under Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. "It will be decided by the Congress president, but given the circumstances, elections will be fought with the chief minister's cabinet under Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, whose chief is Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is very popular," Rawat said.Full Article