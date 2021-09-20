KCET result 2021 today: Here’s steps to check, direct link
KCET results will be available on the official website of Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA)- kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.Karnataka.gov.in.Full Article
KCET result 2021: Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) result 2021 to be declared today (September 20) at 4 pm.