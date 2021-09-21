PM Modi to visit US from September 22-26; Quad, UNGA, talks with Biden on agenda
PM Narendra Modi will embark on a five-day visit to the United States from September 22-26, foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla announced on Monday. Giving a broad itinerary of the visit, Shringla said PM Modi will meet US President Joe Biden for bilateral talks on September 24. The two leaders are expected to discuss how to bolster trade and investment ties, strengthen defence and security collaborations among others issues.Full Article