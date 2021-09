The Uttar Pradesh police has detained Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Prarishad president Mahant Narendra Giri's disciple Anand Giri from Haridwar, said an official on Tuesday, a day after the seer was found dead. Anand Giri was detained on Monday night after a case for abetting suicide was lodged against him, ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.