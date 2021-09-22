Raj Kundra, Ryan Thorpe granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each; court says ‘element of inducement’, a prime ingredient in a cheating offence, missing in prosecution caseFull Article
Raj Kundra gets bail, court says vital element missing in the case
