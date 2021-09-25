PM Modi meets people of Indian Diaspora outside hotel in New York
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted a large number of Indian-Americans, who gathered to meet him outside his hotel in New York on Friday evening (Local Time) during his visit to the United States. PM Modi is in New York to address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). PM Modi enjoys huge popularity among the Indian diaspora in the US, who constitute around 1.2 per cent of the country's population.Full Article