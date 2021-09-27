Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will bring `revolutionary changes,` says PM Narendra Modi, top points

Zee News

Published

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission via video conferencing on Monday.  The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information.

