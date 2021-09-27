Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will bring `revolutionary changes,` says PM Narendra Modi, top points
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission via video conferencing on Monday. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information.Full Article