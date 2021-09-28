Meerut: ASI finds 2,000-year-old Mauryan brick platform, could hold clues to ‘lost’ Ashoka Pillar site

For years, the remains lay unnoticed in the midst of the bustling city of Meerut. At first glance, there was nothing distinctive about it — so much so that a part of it was destroyed when a power house came up over it. Now, after the Meerut circle of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) was created just last year, the remains have been identified as those of a Mauryan-period brick platform going back over 2,000 years. And it could hold the key to a “lost” Ashoka Pillar site from the 3rd century BCE.