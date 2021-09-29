Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation not accepted, Punjab CM Charanjeet Singh Channy calls emergency cabinet meeting today

In a dramatic turn of events in Punjab, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday afternoon. "The collapse of a man`s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab`s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress," Sidhu said in his resignation letter.

