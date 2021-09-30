Loyalists target Sibal, G-23, accuse them of betrayal

The turmoil in Punjab Congress and the G-23 offensive against the leadership has triggered a bitter war of words, with Congress leaders slamming Kapil Sibal and some others for raising concerns about “instability in Punjab”. Former MP and Delhi leader Ajay Maken said, “Sonia Gandhi had ensured that Sibal became a minister at the Centre despite not having an organisational background. Everyone in the party is being heard. Want to tell Sibal and others that they shouldn’t degrade the organization that gave them an identity.”