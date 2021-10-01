BJP's Suvendu Adhikari lashes out at Mamata Banerjee's govt for delaying relief work in flood-affected areas
Taking a jibe at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for delaying rescue and relief work in flood-affected areas, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunvendu Adhikari on Friday alleged that Mamata Banerjee administration and state police were busy with Bhabanipur bypolls in Kolkata rather than timely deploying the relief teams in three districts of the state following unprecedented rainfall.Full Article