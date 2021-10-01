Covid-19: India tally under 24k as Kerala cases fall again after 1-day spike
Published
A day after recording more than 27,000 fresh cases of Covid-19, India’s daily tally dipped to under 24,000 on Friday as Kerala and several other states reported a fall. India logged 23,910 fresh cases on Thursday. While infections continue to decline overall in the country, there are significant day-to-day variations mainly following the pattern in Kerala, which has been accounting for a bulk of fresh cases.Full Article