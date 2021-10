A parking ticket of Rs 5.5 crore. That is the parking fee the SpiceJet Boeing B-737 MAX 8 aircraft (registration no. VT-MXA) has clocked over the past 30 months that it has been stationed at Kolkata airport. The airline will have to clear the bill even as it prepares the aircraft to roll off bay no. 18 and take to the skies again on October 5.