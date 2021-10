India has reported 20,799 new Covid-19 cases, and 180 deaths in a span of 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Monday. The current recovery rate is 97.89%, highest since March 2020. With a decline of 6,099 active cases, the country's active case load stands at 2,64,458 the ministry data showed.. Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.78%