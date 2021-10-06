WHO nod likely for Covaxin this month

The World Health Organisation’s approval for emergency use listing (EUL) of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is expected to take a few more weeks to arrive. The decision, however, will be taken in October itself. WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunisation (SAGE) is holding its meetings from October 4 to 8, during which it will examine the latest evidences to prepare policy recommendations for the best use of Covaxin. The policy guidelines will be issued once the EUL process is completed.