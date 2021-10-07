UPSC civil services prelims 2021 on October 10, check important points here
Published
UPSC will conduct the UPSC civil services prelims 2021 examination on October 10, 2021.Full Article
Published
UPSC will conduct the UPSC civil services prelims 2021 examination on October 10, 2021.Full Article
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conduct the Civil Services Prelims 2021 exam on October 10.
As the UPSC CSE prelims 2021 exam is just around the corner, here are some last-minute tips you can use for revision.