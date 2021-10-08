Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh convicted in Ranjit Singh murder case
A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Panchkula convicted Ram Rahim Singh and five other accused in the murder of Ranjit Singh.Full Article
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has been convicted of the murderof his disciple, Ranjit Singh. The special CBI court in..
Ranjit Singh was murdered in 2002 in the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda. The quantum of sentence in the matter will be pronounced on..