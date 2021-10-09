Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra appears before UP police
As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on October 3, Uttar Pradesh police said.Full Article
Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish was questioned today for nearly nine hours by the UP Police SIT probing the Lakhimpur..
Today, Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish, accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh, today arrived for questioning in..