Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS with fever and weakness
Published
Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.Full Article
Published
Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.Full Article
Former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh was hospitalised this evening after he complained of fever and weakness. He was..
Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.
Former Indian PM Dr Manmohan Singh was admitted to the Cardiology Department in AIIMS Delhi after reporting fever and weakness.