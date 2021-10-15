India plans own conference on Afghanistan in November, may invite Pak too
India is likely to host its own conference on the developing situation in the country next month. The government is in touch with Russia, China, US and several regional countries for the conference which is likely to take place here in the second week of November. According to sources, India has proposed that the conference be held on November 10 or 11. While there are no plans yet to invite the Taliban for the conference, an invite to Pakistan is not ruled out.Full Article