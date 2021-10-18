Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh sentenced to life imprisonment in Sevadar Ranjit murder case
The special CBI court has sentenced 5 convicts, including Ram Rahim, to life imprisonment in the murder of Ranjit Singh.Full Article
A special CBI court in Panchkula on Monday awarded life imprisonment to all the accused, including Dera Sacha Sauda's Gurmeet Ram..
On October 8, Dera Sacha Sauda chief and four others were found guilty and convicted for the murder of Ranjit Singh in 2002 by the..