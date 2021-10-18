Cannot cut corners, need to thoroughly evaluate product before recommending emergency use: WHO on Covaxin
The WHO on Monday said it cannot cut corners and needs to thoroughly evaluate a product before recommending it for EUL to ensure it is safe and effective. “We are aware that many people are waiting for WHO’s recommendation for Covaxin to be included in the Covid-19 Emergency Use Listing, but we cannot cut corners – before recommending a product for emergency use, we must evaluate it thoroughly to make sure it is safe and effective,” WHO said.Full Article