No new Covid variant of concern in last 6 months: Dr NK Arora
Published
No new coronavirus variant of concern emerged in the last six months, but constant vigil is a must, member of the national task force and chairman of Covid working group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), Dr NK Arora, told TOI.“However, there should be strict Covid discipline ahead of and during festivals,” he said, adding that the way forward was to effectively follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get every adult vaccinated.Full Article