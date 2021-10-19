Jennifer Gates shares FIRST photo from her wedding, calls husband Nayel Nassar 'my universe'
Published
In addition to 25-year-old Jennifer Gates' parents -- Bill and Melinda Gates -- attendees included brother Rory and sister Phoebe.Full Article
Published
In addition to 25-year-old Jennifer Gates' parents -- Bill and Melinda Gates -- attendees included brother Rory and sister Phoebe.Full Article
Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, celebrated her wedding to Nayel Nassar over the weekend
Bill Gates and Melinda Gates' eldest daughter, Jennifer, has married her longtime partner, Nayel Nassar.The 65-year-old business..