Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh resigns from Congress, announces new party Punjab Lok Congress
Former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday resigned from Congress. In his letter of resignation addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Singh wrote that he is quitting in the "interest of my state and my country". Singh on Saturday reiterated that he will soon launch his own party and hold talks for seat-sharing with BJP for the upcoming state assembly polls.Full Article