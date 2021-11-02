‘Important cog,’ says ED, gets Anil Deshmukh custody till November 6

A few hours after the post-midnight arrest of former state home minister Anil Deshmukh (72), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced him before a special holiday court on Tuesday, stating he was the key person in the Rs 100 crore money laundering case and the agency needed to investigate a “foreign angle” in the case apart from establishing the money trail. The court remanded Deshmukh (72) in ED custody till November 6.