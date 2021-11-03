As AY.4.2 cases soar, will festive season trigger COVID-19 third wave in India?
Published
The new variant of COVID-19 is spreading in India as people flout restrictions, increasing the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic.Full Article
Published
The new variant of COVID-19 is spreading in India as people flout restrictions, increasing the possibility of a third wave of the pandemic.Full Article
As Diwali and some other festivals are round the corner, people are not following COVID-19 protocols.
India reported 14,306 fresh Covid cases today, which is 10% lower than yesterday. Even as cases in India are on the downslide,..