Confusing figures in Arunachal Pradesh Covid vaccination drive due to migration from 6 China border districts, says P Parthiban

Six districts in Arunachal Pradesh bordering China have been under the Centre' radar for low vaccination, especially those districts which have not registered even 50% coverage of the first dose. But state health officials have pointed out that the difficult hilly terrain of the state has not been a deterrent as has been projected. There is a huge gap in understanding the ground reality and the perceived figures, they argued, because migration from these border areas to Itanagar has boosted the vaccination drive in the capital.