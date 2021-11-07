PM Narendra Modi felicitated at key BJP meet, JP Nadda hails Centre`s handling of economic challenges amid COVID-19
Published
Addressing the inaugural address of the first national executive committee after the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, JP Nadda said, "Decision to impose the lockdown was a taken by PM Modi and within three months after the lockdown, all essential facilities were made available to people across the country. The methodology applied to fight Covid has three Ts- Track, Test and Treat."Full Article