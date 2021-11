Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday said taking BSP "turncoats" into its fold will not help the Samajwadi Party (SP) increase its mass base and will only weaken it. Mayawati's statement came barely hours after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav inducted Lalji Verma and Ramachal Rajbhar in his party at his 'Janadesh Maharally' in Ambedkarnagar district on Sunday.