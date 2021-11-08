Supreme Court to hear Lakhimpur Kheri violence case today
Published
A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli would hear the Lakhimpur Kheri case today.Full Article
Published
A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli would hear the Lakhimpur Kheri case today.Full Article
Today, the Uttar Pradesh government was questioned in Supreme Court in the case involving farmers run over in Lakhimpur..
The Supreme court of India has taken Suo Motu cognizance of the violence that broke out in Lakhimpur Kheri area of Uttar Pradesh...