5 years of demonetisation: How it proved to be a boon in disguise

Though neither the Narendra Modi government nor the BJP celebrates demonetisation, of late it has proved to be a major boon not just for the dispensation but also for the common man. In a televised address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the demonetisation initiative at 8 pm on November 8, 2016 to fulfil four objectives of checking terror-funding by Pakistan, printing of counterfeit currency, black money and corruption.