Malik kin bought land cheap from blasts case convict, says opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, who had last week said he would reveal NCP minister Nawab Malik’s underworld links post-Diwali, on Tuesday said a company belonging to Malik’s family had bought 2.8 acres of land in Kurla at throwaway prices from a 1993 blasts case convict Sardar Shahawali Khan and Mohammed Salim Ishaq Patel alias Salim Patel, an alleged frontman of gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar.