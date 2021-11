PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his greetings to people on the occasion of Chhath Puja. "Many best wishes to all of you on Chhath, the festival of sun worship. May Chhath Goddess bless everyone with good health and happiness," read Modi's tweet roughly translated from Hindi. Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted the nation on the occasion of Chhath Puja.