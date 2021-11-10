Tim Cook Invests In Crypto But Don’t Expect It On Apple Pay.

Tim Cook revealed that he personally invests in cryptocurrency, but that he has no plans to invest Apple’s cash in the asset. Apple Inc. chief executive officer Tim Cook said the company is looking at cryptocurrency features, but did not elaborate on what that might entail. Cook made the comments Tuesday at The New York Times DealBook conference. Cook said while the company had no immediate plans to enable crypto functionality in Apple Pay, “There are other things that we are definitely looking at.” Cook revealed that he personally invests in cryptocurrency, but that he has no plans to invest Apple’s cash in the asset. “I don’t think people buy […]



