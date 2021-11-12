The third wave: Covid symptoms change but disease becomes milder

Covid symptoms in patients have changed significantly since the second wave, leading to challenges in detecting the infection, say city doctors. While this has not set off an alarm since a significant number of patients are fully vaccinated and do not experience the severity seen during the first and second wave, it has led to scores of Covid cases going unrecorded because most doctors are not even advising those with mild symptoms to undergo tests. Even those who are advising patients to get tested say there is very little compliance.