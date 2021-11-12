Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was found to have a 77.8% efficacy rate against symptomatic Covid-19 patients, The Lancet said Covaxin ‘induces a robust antibody response’ two weeks after two doses are given The Covid-19 vaccine made by Bharat Biotech is ‘highly efficacious’ and presents no safety concern, a new study by the medical journal The Lancet said on Thursday. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin was found to have a 77.8% efficacy rate against symptomatic Covid-19 patients, The Lancet added. Covaxin “induces a robust antibody response” two weeks after two doses are given, The Lancet said in a statement. No severe-vaccine-related deaths or adverse events were recorded during a randomised trial involving 24,419 participants […]



Indian Covid-19 vaccine ‘highly efficacious’ with no safety concerns: The Lancet