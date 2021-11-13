Odisha, Andhra to experience heavy rainfall next week: IMD
IMD had issued a yellow warning for south-coastal Odisha on Wednesday and the coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive moderate rainfall.Full Article
