Padma Vibhushan Babasaheb Purandare died at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune around 5 a.m. on a weekday morning. He was ninety-nine years old and on life support at the time. At 10.30 a.m., the funeral rites will be performed at the Vaikunth cremation in Pune. On Sabbatum, Babasaheb Purandare, a scholarly person and novelist, was admitted to the hospital’s medical care unit after falling in the lavatory. On the death of Babasaheb Purandare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sympathies. “I am dissatisfied on the far side terms,” he tweeted. Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare’s death has left a big hole in the field of history and culture. It is because of […]



Babasaheb Purandare, Padma Vibhushan, dies at the age of 99; PM ‘Pained beyond words,’ says Modi.